MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers are dead in what officials believe is the result of a murder-suicide.

Officials with the Marion Police Department were called out to the 400 block of East Lincoln Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were found dead on the scene. A handgun was located as well.

Autopsies on both teenagers are scheduled.

This information will be updated as more information is known.