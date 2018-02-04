Two women dead after vehicle crashes into Wabash River in southwest Indiana

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) — Two people are dead after an accident in Knox County.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning southwest of Oaktown.

Indiana State Police say a vehicle, while four-wheeling in a field, inadvertently drove off an embankment and into the Wabash River.

The driver of the military Humvee, 34-year-old Kyle Mason and a passenger 33-year-old Cody Meeks were able to escape the vehicle and swim to the embankment.

Kyle’s wife, 33-year-old Breezie Mason, and Cody’s wife, 32-year-old Meaghan Meeks, were unable to escape.

The two men ran about 1 1/2 miles back to Mason’s residence to get help, but the residence did not have a telephone and both of their phones were in the river.

Mason got another four-wheel drive vehicle and drove back to the scene in an attempt to find the two women, while Meeks ran to a nearby residence to call for help.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene. Divers found the vehicle, but a strong current made securing and removing the vehicle difficult.

At around 10:30 a.m., crews pulled the vehicle to the surface and found the two women.

The investigation is ongoing. Foul play is not suspected. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.