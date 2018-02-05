Colder Monday, snow returns overnight

A quick shot of cold air to start off the work week. Snow showers could bring some lighter accumulations to the area overnight.

Today:

A cold start across the area this morning, with wind chills below zero in many locations. Watch for isolated slick spots on untreated surfaces as we get going for the morning commute.

While it will be a colder day, we should see the return of mostly sunny conditions across the area. Highs top out in the upper 20s.

Snow chances tonight:

A quick hitting wave moves through the Midwest later tonight. Might take some time for snow to reach the ground, after a very dry day on Monday. Eventually, snow will start to accumulate as we head into the late night/early overnight hours. For most, accumulations will be light – likely less than 1″ – especially from Indy and points south. Some areas could hover in the 1″-3″ range for our northern counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for far northwestern counties until 1:00 AM Tuesday.

Overnight lows won’t be quite as cold – dipping to the upper teens.

Tuesday:

Much of the day looks dry again – including the morning drive. Snow should be well out of the area well before daybreak. Some clouds may hang around early in the morning, but should see some sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 20s.

Next snow chance:

Another system moves into the Midwest late Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning. Still some question as to track, but we’re starting to get a clearer picture on timing, and potential amounts of snowfall. Appears accumulations should again, be minimal across the area – upwards of around 1″. Bigger problem may be the timing, as the snow may still be around for the Wednesday morning commute – at least for the early portions of it. Snow should clear the area by mid morning, Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast:

Pattern should quiet down briefly for the second half of the work week, with chilly temperatures in the mid 20s on Thursday, and a brief warm up on Friday. Another system moving in next weekend could bring a chance of rain and snow to the area Saturday into Sunday.