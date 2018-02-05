Dad faces prison time after 2-year-old boy got gun, shot his sister, dad’s girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces prison time after he left a loaded firearm where his 2-year-old son could reach it, resulting in the shooting of the man’s daughter and girlfriend, online court records show.

Kyle Spivey, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and a count of criminal recklessness. Another charge of neglect of a dependent was dismissed. The sentencing will include three years in the Indiana Department of Correction followed by two years on a GPS device with a home-detention schedule. The sentencing also indicated Spivey will be required to attend parenting classes and receive a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Spivey was being transferred from the Marion County Jail to a state prison, online records showed Monday.

On Nov. 13, 2016, Spivey’s kids were playing when his son grabbed the gun and accidentally shot his 4-year-old sister. Spivey then grabbed the gun and put it on a dresser, but the boy grabbed it again and shot Spivey’s girlfriend.

Both victims were expected to be OK, but the 4-year-old girl sustained some brain damage and vision loss, according to reports in 2016.