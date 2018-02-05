Florida woman accused of stabbing 2-year-old son to death

MIAMI (AP) – Police in Miami say a 22-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her 2-year-old son.

Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said in a news release Monday that Nathaly Ramos also stabbed her boyfriend before trying to kill herself early Sunday.

Ramos is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second degree-murder.

She’s being held without bond and an attorney isn’t listed on jail records.

The report said the boyfriend told police he was awakened by pain to his body and saw his girlfriend with a knife and a stun gun. He said she chased him but he locked himself in a bathroom. He was later airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police said Ramos was treated for self-inflicted lacerations on her throat.

No further details were immediately available.