Former IMPD officer pleads guilty after 2016 shooting of detective

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday after being accused of crimes from the 2016 of shooting a detective, online court records showed.

Adrian Aurs pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing a firearm at another officer and a count of aggravated battery causing serious permanent disfigurement. The plea agreement did not include initially filed counts of attempted murder and breaking and entering into a home, online records showed. His sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 23.

Aurs’ employment with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department ended in December, according to an email Monday from IMPD that did not provide additional details. Aurs had previously been placed on unpaid leave in 2016 pending his termination.

IMPD was called to the 6700 block of Valley Brook Way on the night of July 29, 2016, on a domestic violence call involving Aurs and his estranged wife. He was off-duty when he shot a detective, hitting him at least once in the arm, police said in 2016. Aurs used his own personal firearm, not a department-issued handgun, IMPD said.

IMPD said in 2016 that their detective returned fire, but did not hit Aurs, who drove from the shooting scene.

Aurs was later found driving in Cincinnati. He was taken into custody unharmed after a standoff on Interstate 75 with Cincinnati police.

The detective injured in the shooting was not named by IMPD. The officer’s injuries were described as not being life-threatening.

An online incarceration database did not indicate Aurs is currently imprisoned.

