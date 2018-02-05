IFD firefighter arrested on domestic violence charges in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An active firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department is currently behind bars on charges stemming from domestic violence.

Private Landon Colip, 36, was arrested and taken into custody on charges of strangulation, domestic battery and intimidation.

Details of the incident surrounding Colip’s arrest have yet to be released.

Colip has served with the department for 13 years.

IFD is monitoring the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is known.