Indy Moves hosts open houses about transportation future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Efforts to improve transportation options throughout the city are underway.

Some people say improvements are especially important now as Amazon considers central Indiana as a finalist for its second headquarters. A bid by Indianapolis and Fishers for what’s called HQ2 is among 20 finalists.

A series of public meetings on Indy Moves is underway. One of those open houses was Monday evening on the east side.

Indy Moves is a transportation integration plan.

“Indy Moves is a plan for how all of our different transportation systems come together, so whether you drive, bike, walk, take the bus, whether you are moving goods around in a truck around the city… how all of those things come together into a comprehensive system,” said Brad Beaubien, administrator for long-range planning for the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

The open houses include maps and informational graphics. The public is asked to look them over and share their thoughts.

So far, people have said the focus needs to be on repairing damaged roads and creating more sidewalks. Organizers said those are things that will be important for the future of Indianapolis whether Amazon comes here or not.

“Obviously, the ability to get to and from work, to move goods around the city, is a critical consideration for anyone locating, whether it is you locating a house for your family or a major Fortune 500 company choosing where to put a second headquarters,” Beaubien said.

The meeting Monday was sparsely attended. Organizers are hoping future meetings have a bigger crowd.

Here are dates and locations of future meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m.:

Feb. 6: Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, 2990 W. 71st St.

Feb. 12: Community Church at Murphy’s Landing, 7401 S. Harding St.

Feb. 14: at Riverside Park, 2410 E. Riverside Drive.

Feb. 21: at College Avenue Branch Library, 4180 N College Ave.

Feb, 22: Southeast Community Services, 901 Shelby St.

Feb. 27: Brookside Park Community Center, 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive.

Feb. 28: Warren Education and Community Center (Room 113), 975 N Post Road.

March 5: Lawrence Branch Library, 7898 Hague Road.

March 8: Franklin Township Trustee Office, 6231 S Arlington Ave.

Residents can review proposed transportation plans, provide feedback or submit new ideas for transportation investment at Indymoves.org.