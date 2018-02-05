Local chef shares recipe for romantic meal

Put the romance in your Valentine’s Day dinner plans with Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. In our kitchen today, Chef Kevin Foley share a recipe that your sweetheart and you are sure to love!

About Chef Foley:

Chef Foley joined the Hyde Park Restaurant Group in 2001 as a Line Cook at The Metropolitan Grill, Columbus, Ohio and within a few short months was promoted to Kitchen Manager at Blake’s Seafood Grill in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He left the company for a few years moving back to Columbus taking a position at Smith & Wollensky as Sous Chef and then Executive Chef.

In 2008, Chef Foley returned to the Hyde Park Restaurant Group as an Executive Chef, helping to open Jekyll’s Kitchen, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Chef Foley now acts as a Multi Unit Chef where he oversees back of the house operations at ML Tavern, Black Point, Eleven, and Jekyll’s Kitchen. He uses his culinary expertise through menu development and the creation of weekly and monthly features.

Prior to joining the Hyde Park Group, Chef Foley received his culinary arts degree from the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts and worked at Muirfield Village Country Club, Dublin Ohio, The Yard Club, Hilliard Ohio, and Axel and Harry’s/High Tide, Put in Bay, Ohio.

In Chef Foley’s off time he enjoys traveling, gardening, hiking and spending time with his family.

Cabernet Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbs. Minced Shallots

1 tsp. Minced Garlic

1/8 Cracked Black Pepper

½ Cup Red Wine

½ tsp. White Sugar

1 oz. Butter

1 tsp. AP Flour

¼ tsp. Kosher Salt

Procedure:

Diced butter and toss with flour

Place oil and shallots in hot pan and cook until caramelized, add garlic and cracked black pepper and cook for an additional minute, deglaze with red wine, sugar and salt and reduce by half, stir in butter that was tossed in the flour and remove from heat and stir until all incorporated

Cucumber Mignonette

Ingredients:

1 Cup English Cucumber, ½ peeled & seeded

1/3 Cup Champagne Vinegar

1 Tbs. White Sugar

1 Tbs. Shallot, minced

1/32 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/32 tsp. Black Pepper

Procedure:

Minced cucumbers and shallot until finely chopped

Place in mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients and mix

Chill until needed

