Monday Mailbag: Jewels and Drinks for Valentine’s Day

Wine bags, bling, bags and more! Check out today’s “Monday Mailbag”:

Béljoy: ($10-$84)

Give your special someone a piece of jewelry that also inspires change and restores dignity! Béljoy is a distinct line of handcrafted jewelry produced in Haiti + the US by local artisans. Béljoy offers men + women in Haiti the opportunity to earn a dignified and consistent wage through the art of jewelry making. By teaching this trade and paying a superior wage, we hope to encourage women and empower them to provide for their families.

MIXT Studio’s Reusable Wine Bags: ($12.00)

Looking for a gift for one of the girls? Grab her favorite bottle of wine and pair with one of MIXT Studio’s Reusable Wine Bags! These festive gift bags fit bottles up to 3.5” in diameter and feature ethnic-inspired prints and a metallic gold interior. Adorned with tassel-pom embellishments and a unique “traveling tag,” each eco-friendly bottle bag shares the story of where it’s been as it gets gifted forward. The tag features five write-in slots (each with to, from, event, date), meaning each new recipient can see the bags’s journey as it gets reused. The tag is also printed with the inspirational message, “The more we share, the more we have.” The heavy-duty Tyvek® bags are recyclable water-resistant.

STACKED COLLECTION:

Whether you’re the polished prep type or a free-spirited bohemian, keep your wrist chic this Valentine’s Day with the NEW love themed unique designs from STACKED! Already adored by celebrities such as KATE UPTON and handcrafted in the U.S., STACKED offers an array of adorable accessories including bags, bracelets, jewelry cases and more to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe. Designed with gorgeous gemstones and Swarovski crystals,you’ll feel classy and confident as you stack up your arm for every season!

Stirrings: ($6.99)

Whats a Valentine’s Day without some fun cocktails? Kick your night up a notch with Stirringscocktail mixers, rimmer garnishes, and bar ingredients. Made with real juice and NO artificial preservatives.