‘Money Monday’ on WISH-TV to break down new tax law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How is the new tax law going to affect me? That’s what everyone wants to know.

24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman has been digging into the new tax law to see how it will affect Hoosiers.

All February long, Eric will be taking a look at the changes and how it will affect your wallet. Every Monday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eric will look at another aspect of the law.

Topics you will see include:

The most important changes

How simple filing may be

Changes to family deductibles

Impact on college planning

State and local tax deduction rate

Alimony changes

Impact of corporate tax cut

How to create your own tax break

Additionally, 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak will feature interviews every Monday with local tax experts.

Do you have a question regarding the new tax law? Send in your questions below and Eric will answer them on Facebook Live on each Friday of the month. Be sure to follow WISH-TV and Eric Feldman on Facebook to get notifications.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/zskcku910ozbi9/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>