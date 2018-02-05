‘Money Monday’ on WISH-TV to break down new tax law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How is the new tax law going to affect me? That’s what everyone wants to know.

24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman has been digging into the new tax law to see how it will affect Hoosiers.

All February long, Eric will be taking a look at the changes and how it will affect your wallet. Every Monday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eric will look at another aspect of the law.

Topics you will see include:

  • The most important changes
  • How simple filing may be
  • Changes to family deductibles
  • Impact on college planning
  • State and local tax deduction rate
  • Alimony changes
  • Impact of corporate tax cut
  • How to create your own tax break

Additionally, 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak will feature interviews every Monday with local tax experts.

Do you have a question regarding the new tax law? Send in your questions below and Eric will answer them on Facebook Live on each Friday of the month. Be sure to follow WISH-TV and Eric Feldman on Facebook to get notifications.