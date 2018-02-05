Mooresville quadruplets celebrate first birthday

Related Coverage Home at last: Mooresville quadruplets reunited after brother leaves hospital

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Today, four quadruplets born to a Mooresville couple are celebrating their first birthday.

Last year, we brought you the story of Natasha and Miles Collett. They thought pregnancy was impossible after five years of trying, but Natasha underwent three rounds of insemination to increase her chances of getting pregnant.

On February 5, 2017, she gave birth to four babies, one boy and three girls.

The ‘Mothers of Super Twins’ organization says the likelihood of quadruplets is less than one in every half-million births.