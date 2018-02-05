Mooresville quadruplets celebrate first birthday

(Photo courtesy: Collett family)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Today, four quadruplets born to a Mooresville couple are celebrating their first birthday.

Last year, we brought you the story of Natasha and Miles Collett. They thought pregnancy was impossible after five years of trying, but Natasha underwent three rounds of insemination to increase her chances of getting pregnant.

Liam, Harper, Willow, and Rowan Collett were born within four minutes of each other on February 5, 2017. (WISH Photo)

On February 5, 2017, she gave birth to four babies, one boy and three girls.

The ‘Mothers of Super Twins’ organization says the likelihood of quadruplets is less than one in every half-million births.