Morgan County police issue alert after 2 children approached by male

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be alert for suspicious activity after children encountered an unknown person in their neighborhood.

The incidents occurred Wednesday and Friday in the Mooresville Manufacturer Home Community located between Brooklyn and Mooresville off North Old State Road 67.

The first incident involved a 7-year-old girl about 8:45 p.m. in the front yard of the family’s home on Wells Fargo Trail. A man with long curly hair in a blue and white pickup approached the girl “aggressively,” a news release said, but he quickly fled when the girl’s mother came out of the house.

The latest incident involved an 11-year-old boy walking to his friend’s house about 5:15 p.m. on Old San Antonio Trail. The boy said he was approached by a 6-foot male with curly hair in a white pickup with a blue stripe — the bed carried junk and old tires — and wearing a red bandanna and red shoes. The boy fled from the man, who chased the child.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (765) 342-5544.