Perfect Valentine’s gift ideas

Each year before Valentine’s Day, human nature dictates that both men and women will procrastinate, leaving themselves with days or even hours to find the perfect gift for a loved one. This might be a serious problem for some lovers, but Lindsay Roberts, the founder of TheGiftInsider.com, explains the basic rules and super secrets for choosing meaningful and even romantic gifts for Valentine’s Day.

LINDSAY’S SECRETS FOR SENTIMENTAL SHOPPING, INCLUDE …

‘BEAR’ IT FOR LOVE– Creating a unique gift for that special someone

Creating a unique gift for that special someone ROMANTIC TECH– Why some women prefer technology to jewelry

Why some women prefer technology to jewelry FLOWER POWER —Amazing last-minute deals on flower deliveries

—Amazing last-minute deals on flower deliveries SWEETS FOR YOUR SWEETIE—Why sweets are always one of the top gifts for Valentine’s Day

For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com OR www.thegiftinsider.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ZTE, BUILD-A-BEAR, LANDS’ END