Snow returns this evening

Snow chances return to central Indiana this evening. It will not be a major snow maker, but should be more than the system we saw over the weekend. Snow totals will be less than 1″ in southern parts of the area. 1″-2″ in the I-70 corridor. 2″-3″ in northern parts of our area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far northern parts of our area until early tomorrow morning.

THIS EVENING: Snow will develop in the northern parts of our area this evening, then move into central Indiana later this evening around 9pm. Watch for reduced visibility and slick roads by late evening.

OVERNIGHT: Snow will last until about 2am, then wind down. Hopefully roads will be in decent shape for the morning drive, but plan on slick spots.

TUESDAY: It will be quiet and chilly for Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 20s.

MORE SNOW EARLY WEDNESDAY: Another storm system will approach from the SW overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. This system does not look like a big snow maker for us, but some accumulation is possible.

8-DAY FORECAST: Milder air will build in later this week (close to normal). The next chance of precip will come Friday and into the weekend. Milder air will arrive early next week, and send highs into the 40s by next Tuesday.