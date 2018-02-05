Uber driver killed with Colts player in crash remembered as caring, funny

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are beginning to learn more about the two men killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 70.

Indiana State Police identified the victims as 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe from Avon and 26-year-old Edwin Jackson from Atlanta, Georgia. Jackson was a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts.

Monroe was working for Uber early Sunday morning and picked up Jackson to give him a ride home.

People who worked with Monroe at Allison Payment Systems described him as helpful and caring even in his final moments of life.

Many people came to work Monday morning with heavy hearts after learning about what happened to 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe.

“It’s been a very hard day for all of the employees here and certainly hard for his family,” said JP Thomas, president and CEO of Allison Payment Systems.

Thomas had nothing but great things to say about Monroe, who spent the past 20 years working at their west side location.

“Extremely affable — all the people that worked with him around him loved working with him,” said Thomas. “He’s a caring person, just a stellar person and stellar employee.”

Thomas said Monroe was dedicated to his family and wife of 23 years.

“He was noted, and somewhat comically so, that he just showered her with gifts and was so much in love all those years,” he said.

But Monroe’s life was cut short early Sunday morning along I-70 near Holt Road.

“He was driving someone home who needed to get safely home and unfortunately it didn’t end up that way,” he said.

Investigators believe Monroe pulled his car over in the emergency lane to help his sick Uber passenger, 26-year-old Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

Both were standing outside when investigators said a black Ford pickup truck hit them both.

The impact threw one of the victims to the center lane.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, identified later as 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, tried to run but didn’t get very far.

“We ask that the rest of the community rally around prayers and thoughts for Jeff and his family,” said Thomas.

Drivers in the ride-sharing community told 24-Hour News 8 they are hoping to raise money to help Monroe’s family.

On Monday night, an official donation fund had not been set up yet.