Wizards beat Pacers 111-102, win 5th straight without Wall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guard Bradley Beal scored 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 on Monday night to help the Washington Wizards hold on for a 111-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards have won five straight overall, all without John Wall, and four in a row over the Pacers.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points for the Pacers, trying to spur a fourth-quarter rally. Joe Young added 17 as Indiana’s six-game home winning streak ended.

Without starting guards Victor Oladipo (illness) and Darren Collison (left knee surgery), the Pacers were out of sync all night.

The Wizards took full advantage.

Indiana missed its first six shots, allowing Washington to jump out to a 17-8 lead. The Wizards took control with a 13-0 run to make it 55-39 with 3:13 left in the first half.

The Pacers never got closer than seven again.

They cut the deficit to 58-50 at the half, then Washington scored the first two baskets of the second half to make it a 12-point game. A 9-0 run late in the third gave the Wizards a 79-62 lead, forcing the Pacers to scramble the rest of the night.

They never got closer than eight again.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Markieff Morris had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 points. … Ian Mahinmi finished with 12 points and seven rebounds against his former team. … Washington shot 55.6 percent from the field. … The Wizards have won four of the last six played in Indianapolis. … Washington has had at least 25 assists in six consecutive games. … Beal was 1 of 4 on 3-pointers, giving him 2,002 attempts in his career.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. … Young made five 3s. … Lance Stephenson had 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six turnovers. … Indiana was 12 of 29 on 3s but shot 45.6 percent overall, ending its four-game run of shooting better than 50 percent. … The Pacers also were 16 of 25 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Finish a three-game road trip Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Pacers: Will try to earn a split in the season series Wednesday at New Orleans.