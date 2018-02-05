Woman dies after vehicle collides with U-Haul truck in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a crash left one woman dead Sunday evening.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. when officials were dispatched out to a two-vehicle crash in the area of US 31 and County Road 50 North.

Upon arrival, investigators found that 28-year-old Ashley Corbin was driving south in her Chevy Impala when it is believed she lost control and slid into the northbound lane. Her vehicle was then struck on its passenger side by a U-Haul truck.

Corbin was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.