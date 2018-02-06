Broad Ripple shop supports art with a mission

A mission to serve. A mission to transform. All while shaping the lives of people with disabilities through the creation of art. That’s the idea behind Artmix and their mission as a lifestyle shop to support local artisans and give back to the community!

Alyssa Norwalk, Owner, Plenty Lifestyle, and Linda Wisler, Vice President, Artmix, tell us about an upcoming fundraiser that’s designed to do just that!

Fundraiser for Artmix

Thursday, February 8, Plenty Lifestyle

Promote the fundraiser for Artmix at Plenty Lifestyle Thursday February 8th 5-8pm. All of the sales from Artmix that day will go directly to Artmix & 10% of Plenty purchases on February 8th will go to Artmix! Some of the families and students will be at the fundraiser! Artmix is doing a pitch in with the families and we will have chili, homemade cookies, refreshments, & adult beverages!

Plenty Lifestyle~

www.plentylifestyle.com

IG @plentylifestylellc

FB Plenty Lifestyle

Artmix~

http://artmixindiana.org

IG @artmixindy

FB ArtMix