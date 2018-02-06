Burglary reported at home of Rob Gronkowski

Rachel Nunes Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) – Just hours after returning from a disappointing loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis, police were seen at the home of Rob Gronkowski for a reported burglary.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said in address to the media Tuesday morning that there is an investigation underway, and that the crime occurred while  Gronk was in Minnesota.

Baker would not confirm what was taken from the home.

Video from Boston 25 News shows the Patriots tight end appearing briefly in his doorway before returning inside.

Police could be seen inside the home and garage Monday night, which is located only a few miles from Gillette Stadium.

24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WPRI, reached out to Foxborough police early Tuesday, who said more information will be released later in the morning.