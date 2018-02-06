Cold and cloudy today, snow and ice return Wednesday

A few flurries will taper out throughout the morning. Highs for today will top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s with mainly cloudy skies. A few rays of sunshine not out of the questions but expect a mainly cloudy day. Tonight is where we see wintry weather make another comeback. Winter Weather Advisory for southern portions of the state late tonight and through much of the morning tomorrow. Snow showers will make their way from the south and become more widespread after midnight tonight.

Southern Indiana will see a mix of snow and some freezing rain which could accumulate. All snow event from Indianapolis and points northward. Accumulations of snow widespread 1-2″ across much of the viewing area. Snow showers will continue through the morning commute. Roads could be slick and snow covered and in some cases, especially south of Indy, could have a glaze of ice.

The quick moving system moves out by late morning and leaves behind mainly cloudy skies. Highs for tomorrow will top out in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Thursday stays dry with highs the 30s with more wintry weather to end off the work week. Highs on Fridays will top out in the lower 40s wit a mix possible during the day and late Friday night.

Unsettled weekend for now with rain showers throughout the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. As the front passes overnight into Sunday morning temperatures will dip and will transition some of the precipitation to a wintry mix.