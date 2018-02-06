Facebook Live post during fast drive to court puts Indy man back in jail

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re headed to court and your license is suspended, you may not want to record yourself driving nearly 100 mph on Facebook Live.

Jessie Hizer pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license Jan. 23 in Johnson Superior Court 3 and was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation. A count of driving while suspended was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

But it’s what the 28-year-old from Indianapolis did before he drove to court that surprised a deputy prosecuting attorney after the sentencing. That’s when a court staffer asked deputy prosecutor Joseph Sayler if he’d seen the Facebook Live post Hizer made driving down Interstate 65 while discussing his upcoming sentencing, sometimes with vulgar language.

At one point, Hizer switched the video to his speedometer. He was driving 98 mph on the interstate and passing vehicles. The video ends with him arriving court and going through security to get into the courtroom. At various points while arriving at court, he shows his own face in the video and gives an official his name.

Thanks to Facebook Live, Hizer was in the Johnson County jail Tuesday and is headed back to court, this time Johnson Superior Court 2, according to online court records and telephonic jail records. He faces charges of driving while suspended and reckless driving. No date had been set Tuesday for an initial hearing.

A review of Hizer’s driving record shows he’s no stranger to traffic violations, with multiple suspensions of his license and multiple reinstatements of it, the deputy prosecutor said. Indiana online court records show many of those brushes with traffic law occurred in Marion County.