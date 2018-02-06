Fishers diving coach resigns amid OWI arrest

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A coach in charge of two separate diving teams in Fishers has resigned after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Officials were dispatched out to the area of 126th Street and Cumberland Road on Feb. 4 to check the welfare of a driver when a caller reported him to be asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in traffic.

Upon arrival, authorities observed a strong odor of alcohol from the vehicle and noticed signs of intoxication. 37-year-old James Davidson was later taken into custody after failing numerous sobriety tests and was confirmed to have had a a .15 BAC.

24-Hour News 8 learned that before his arrest that Davidson attended a Super Bowl party at a house where a student diver lives. 24-Hour News 8 has been told by the party host that there were no students present.

Davidson was an assistant dive coach employed with Hamilton Southeastern Schools at Fishers High School. He’s also the head coach for the Fishers Diving Tigers Club, a club sport based out of FHS’s Natatorium that competes in USA Diving and AAU Diving competitions.

He had only been employed with HSE schools for a few months. Before this he worked for the Dominion Dive Club in northern Virginia.

HSE released this statement:

We are aware of the OWI charge against one of our assistant dive coaches. After reviewing the matter, we have accepted his resignation effective immediately. HSE Schools has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost seriousness.

Fishers Diving Tigers Club has not replied to questions about their head coach, but their website states the following:

At Fishers Diving we strive to have the best and safest coaching staff around. Your athlete’s mental, physical and emotional well being are our primary concern. As such, all of our coaches under go a background check before they are allowed to work with any athletes. In addition, all of our coaches are either USA Diving or AAU certified. In addition, we are constantly learning and teaching the latest and greatest techniques to all of our coaches.

Davidson bonded out of jail Monday evening at 9 p.m.

He faces one count of operating while intoxicated.

HSE Schools say they’ve called in a former dive staff member to coach the team through competitions this month.