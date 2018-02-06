Food Fest to feature some of Indiana’s tastiest products

Get ready to eat… and then eat some more! This weekend, nearly 100 Indiana Grown members will convene for the third annual Fantastic Food Fest, the state’s largest indoor interactive food and beverage event in Indiana. The Fantastic Food Fest serves as an opportunity to bring together consumers and homegrown businesses from all across the state. Nearing the 1,000 member mark, Indiana Grown products will be featured in demonstrations, presentations, cooking classes and more.

Today on Indy Style, Craig Baker and Leslie Swathwood of Fantastic Food Fest, tell us how we can attend AND share a recipe for Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Apricot Preserves!

Fantastic Food Fest

Saturday & Sunday, Indiana State Fairgrounds

As a presenting sponsor, Indiana Grown’s presence will be prominent throughout the duration of the event. Attendees are guaranteed to shop nearly all things local during the two-day event.

Nearly 10,000 culinary enthusiasts are expected to attend the event and can expect to explore the latest cooking trends and learn techniques and recipes from local and world-renowned chefs.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Apricot Preserves

Ingredients

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 C (or a 12 oz jar) of Dillman Farms apricot preserves

1/2 C brown sugar, packed

1/2 C Best Boy and Co Adobo BBQ

2 TB Worcestershire sauce

1/4 C apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

4 pound pork loin roast

1/2 C cold water

2 TB cornstarch

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Rolls or buns

Instructions

In a bowl combine first 7 ingredients. Place pork in crock. Pour mixture on top. Cook on low for 8-9 hours or high for 4-5. Remove meat from crock and shred. Whisk in remaining ingredients. Cook on high heat for 15-30 minutes or until thickened. Return shredded pork to the crock. Serve on rolls or buns.

