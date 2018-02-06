Freight train hits truck in northwestern Indiana; 2 dead

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died after the truck they were riding in was struck by a freight train in northwestern Indiana.

The Gary Police Department says officers responding to the crash about 8 a.m. Tuesday found that the eastbound train had hit the truck as it was crossing the tracks.

Police say an adult and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information about the victims wasn’t immediately released.

No other injuries were reported by police. The crash is under investigation.