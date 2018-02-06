Lindsay Wagner and Taylor James discuss roles in “Samson”

The film is based on the powerful, biblical epic of a champion chosen by God to deliver Israel. In SAMSON, his supernatural strength and impulsive decisions quickly pit him against the oppressive Philistine empire. After being betrayed by a wicked prince and a beautiful temptress, Samson is captured and blinded by his enemies. Samson calls upon his God once more for supernatural strength and turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.

Actress Lindsay Wagner and Actor Taylor James talk more about their roles in the film and what drew them to the project.

LINDSAY WAGNER (Zealphonis)

Lindsay Wagner is well-known for her Emmy®-winning portrayal of Jaime Sommers in The Bionic Woman. Her career includes over 40 TV movies, five mini-series and 12 feature films. Notable among them were Shattered Dreams in 1990, which shed light on domestic violence and which she co-produced; A Child’s Cry (1985) about child abuse; The Taking of Flight 847 on the root complexities of terrorism (1988); Fighting For My Daughter (1995) highlighting the problem of teen prostitution; and Four Extraordinary Women (2006) on the emotional subject of breast cancer. Lindsay is a published author and is passionate about the awakening of human potential.

TAYLOR JAMES (Samson)

Taylor James’ many film and television credits include BLITZ for Lionsgate; MAMMA MIA for Universal; CHRISTMAS EVE for Unstuck; and JUSTICE LEAGUE for Warner Bros. Now he plays the iconic title role in PURE FLIX’s biblical epic, SAMSON. Taylor launched his acting career on London’s West End as an original cast member in the U.K. production of the musical Footloose, playing the iconic character of Willard Hewitt. Taylor’s love for storytelling led him to work with classical texts such as The Duchess of Malfi at The Old Vic theatre and modern adaptations of period stories such as Danton’s Death at the National Theatre, PIAF for the Donmar Warehouse and the Broadway hit The Little Dog Laughed. More recently, Taylor spent a season with the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company performing in both stage and film productions of The Winter’s Tale, starring Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh; and Romeo and Juliet, in the role of Prince Escalus, with Lily James and Richard Madden.

Samson opens nationwide on Friday, February 16th.

To learn more, visit https://samsonmovie.pureflix.com/.