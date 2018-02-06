Man dies almost a month after being shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died almost a month after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police said the motive is still unknown.

It happened last month on Jan. 9 near East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. The Marion County coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Chad LaPlante.

His family told 24-Hour News 8 that he spent these past couple of weeks in the hospital but did not survive his injuries and died over the weekend.

A man told police he and the victim planned to meet someone to buy a gaming system and when they got there two men robbed them.

People who live in the neighborhood said they had no idea what happened last month in the 3100 block of Arthington Boulevard until Tuesday.

“I’m scared half the time to go out the door, I really am. I’m really afraid. Sometimes, I’m afraid for my children,” said one neighbor.

One woman asked 24-Hour News 8 not to show her face on camera. She said she came home from work that evening and saw the police activity.

“I asked my husband, I said, ‘What happened?” and he said he heard three shots and that was it,” she said. “I said you seen anything; he said, ‘No, I didn’t see nothing. I just heard.’ I don’t think he got up and went outside.”

Outside, police said LaPlante had been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Family described him as a good person. He had held different jobs and would go out of his way to help others.

Police said Tuesday night they were still looking into the motive of the shooting. Witnesses told police they believe it was robbery.

“I mean this is innocent blood being shed for what, for a video game, for a pair of tennis shoes, for a pair of coats,” she said. “It’s unnecessary, you know. If you want these things, get a job, go buy these things, quit taking from people.”

She moved into the neighborhood nine years ago and said she did not know the victim. But, she will continue to pray for him and for the violence to stop in Indianapolis.

“I do pray for them, for their family, for even the people who caused this. I pray for them because they really need the prayer. They really do, because they’re sick,” she said.

On Tuesday night, police only have a vague description of the two suspects.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

Click here if you would like to help the family.