Man dies from injuries stemming from robbery in purchase of gaming system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after he was shot during a January robbery where he was reportedly going to purchase a gaming system.

The investigation began On January 9 when officers were dispatched out to a person shot run at Community Hospital East. Upon arrival, detectives discovered 40-year-old Chad Laplante being treated for his wounds.

A witness to the shooting advised officers that he and Laplante met two individuals to purchase a gaming system when they were robbed in the 3100 block of Arthington Boulevard. Laplante was then shot by one of the men after he attempted to run away.

Laplante was transported from Community East to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition at that time and recently died from his wounds.

The suspects are described as black males in their 20s and 30s.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.