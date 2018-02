INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s official: The Indianapolis Colts have named Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach! Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

The Colts announced the agreement on between the parties on social media Tuesday morning. The Colts also said a press conference to formally introduce McDaniels as head coach is set for Wednesday.

McDaniels was previously the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.