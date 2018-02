INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy residents now won’t have to trek to the north side for some good hot dogs.

Portillo’s has announced its second location in central Indiana, which will be located on the city’s south side at 8150 U.S. 31.

This is the third location to open in Indiana. The restaurant already has establishments in Fishers and Merrillville.

The 9,000 square foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and will sell alcohol.

