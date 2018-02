INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – President Donald Trump mentioned Colts’ Edwin Jackson on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Trump twitted within the last half hour about the driver accused of being drunk when he hit and killed an Indianapolis Colts and an Uber Driver early Sunday morning.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

In one of the tweets the President specifically points out the illegal status of the suspect.

Additionally, the man accused in the fatal accident man his first court appearance Tuesday.