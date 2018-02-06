Josh McDaniels will not be next Colts coach, stay with Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Josh McDaniels will not be taking the head coach job in Indianapolis.

The team has confirmed the revelation that McDaniels will stay in New England, first shared Tuesday night in tweets from CBS Sports and ESPN sources.

The Colts had scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to introduce McDaniels as the new head coach.

BREAKING: I just got confirmed per source – McDaniels has indeed backed out of the #Colts job. LIVE report tonight at 10pm on @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) February 7, 2018

A statement from the Colts on Tuesday night said:

“After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team. Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field.” “The scheduled press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium will not take place tomorrow. More information will be forthcoming.”

The team on Tuesday announced the hiring of New England’s longtime offensive coordinator on its Twitter account. Word leaked last month that the sides were close to a deal.

“We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!” the post read. “Press conference scheduled for Wednesday.”

Chuck Pagano was fired Dec. 31. The new coach will inherit a team that finished 4-12 in a season without injured quarterback Andrew Luck.

Within days of Pagano’s ouster, general manager Chris Ballard interviewed McDaniels during the Patriots’ postseason bye week. Two weeks later, reports indicated the deal was all but finished and potential suitors, like the New York Giants, started hiring other coaches.

A few hours after the initial reports about McDaniels, other leaks revealed Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus was set to become McDaniels’ new defensive coordinator — a decision Eberflus’ wife apparently confirmed by updating her Facebook profile with an Indianapolis Colts logo.

Ballard and team owner Jim Irsay met again with McDaniels the week before the Super Bowl and NFL.com reported Sunday that former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell might take the same job in Indy. Bevell worked with Brett Favre for six seasons in Green Bay and two more in Minnesota. He also spent six seasons with Russell Wilson in Seattle.

McDaniels, the son of a Hall of Fame high school coach in football rich Ohio, spent 14 of the past 17 seasons working with Bill Belichick in New England. He worked his way up from personnel assistant to defensive assistant before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2004.

From 2006-08, he served as offensive coordinator, calling plays during New England’s perfect regular season in 2007. He returned as offensive coordinator in 2012 and stayed for five seasons as he debated which job to take.

McDaniels’ first coaching job, in 1999, was as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban’s staff at Michigan State.

This story is developing.

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 7, 2018

Can't even imagine what all the assistant coaches and their families who were heading to Indy with McDaniels are dealing with now….WOW! #Colts — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) February 7, 2018