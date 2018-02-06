Ruckus MAKERSPACE fundraiser goes to the dogs

By Published: Updated:

It’s a dog-friendly event featuring dog fashions!

Learn more about the inspiration behind BLUSH: A PINK PARTY with Consuelo Poland – Artistic Foreman of RUCKUS, Executive Director of The Latinas Welding Guild, and Katy Newton, Pan Narrans Artistry, Designer for BLUSH Pink Party.

  • BLUSH: A P!NK PARTY – February 10th , doors open at 7pm, fashion show starts at 9.
  • Location: RUCKUS Makerspace 1125 E Brookside Ave, Suite D8, Door G10,

Indianapolis, Indiana 46202

  • $10 entry covers entry and one drink ticket
  • Beer by Centerpoint Brewing
  • Dog-friendly event featuring dog fashions in the show (dogs must be on a leash)

Website:

http://www.ruckusindy.com/

Event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/532531517121631/

Sponsorship:

https://www.centerpointbrewing.com/

Related Posts