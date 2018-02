INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Social media reacted quickly to Tuesday night’s revelations that Josh McDaniels is snubbing the Indianapolis Colts to stay with the New England Patriots.

Here are some tweets:

BREAKING: I just got confirmed per source – McDaniels has indeed backed out of the #Colts job. LIVE report tonight at 10pm on @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) February 7, 2018

I can't believe McDaniels is out, very unprofessional!!! No idea who the Colts will look to for their next Head Coach. TOTALLY SHOCKED!!!! — Jake Goldberg (@ItsJustJake_973) February 7, 2018

Walking out in a job he seemingly accepted? Appears McDaniels is truly from the Belichick coaching tree… — Thomas McGuinness (@TomMcGuinness) February 7, 2018

McDaniels had better have some assurance that he will be the next coach of the Patriots because after this fiasco not many people are going to want to dance with him again. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) February 7, 2018

This says more about McDaniels than it does anyone else..Seems like a real class act.. — Colts 365 (@Colts365) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels walking into Colts HQ: pic.twitter.com/U5MANS8NYS — David Santana (@dsantana310) February 7, 2018

When you hear Josh McDaniels is staying in New England pic.twitter.com/4JPRuGMz8H — Erin Walsh (@ewalsh90) February 7, 2018

Guess McDaniels really did learn from Belichick. Combined they are 0-0 as Head Coaches of the Jets and Colts now. — Andrew Smith (@DrewsView) February 7, 2018

Can't even imagine what all the assistant coaches and their families who were heading to Indy with McDaniels are dealing with now….WOW! #Colts — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) February 7, 2018

Look, Josh McDaniels. I was assigned to cover your press conference tomorrow at Lucas Oil Stadium. Which means I was gonna get Shapiro's for lunch. SHAPIRO'S! Now who knows what I'll do…you owe me an apology. — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) February 7, 2018