Top Fuel World Champion Antron Brown shares family King Cake recipe

You know him as a three-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion and driver of the Matco Tools/U.S. Army Top Fuel Dragster. Antron Brown takes the reins in our kitchen today, sharing the recipe for his family’s signature dessert, a New Orleans-style King Cake!

(Mardi Gras kicks off this coming weekend, Feb 9 th with Fat Tuesday falling on Feb 13 th

with Fat Tuesday falling on Feb 13 As a professional drag racer, Antron regularly exceeds speeds of over 330-mph, making him one of the fastest people on the planet!

The 2018 NHRA season kicks-off this week at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif., 2/9-2/11.

Antron is fresh off the 2018 NHRA pre-season test session in Phoenix

Antron has won three NHRA Top Fuel World Championships in the past five years (2012, 2015, 2016). Last year he closed out the 2017 season ranked in the ‘top five,’ a respectable finish, but for someone like Antron, anything other than a championship season is simply a ‘decent’ year.

In 2017, Antron won four races and reset two track records. He tops out at 333.16-mph

King Cake:

2 frozen bread dough loaves

¾ cup sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

2-3 tbsp melted butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Topping:

3 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp butter flavoring

purple, green and gold sugar sprinkles

milk

To make:

Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Let dough thaw, not rise. Stretch each loaf one yard long and 4 inches wide. Baste centers with butter. Mix cinnamon and sugar, sprinkle over butter; sprinkle pecans over sugar. Place one plastic baby. To seal, pull sides together, making two rolls. Twist the rolls together and bring ends together. Place on a greased cookie sheet and let rise for 30-45 mins. Bake for 20-25 mins. Let cool.

For topping:

Mix powdered sugar and flavoring. Add milk (by drops) until you have a glaze consistency. Drizzle over the cake and sprinkle with colored sugar.

