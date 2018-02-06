Top Fuel World Champion Antron Brown shares family King Cake recipe

You know him as a three-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion and driver of the Matco Tools/U.S. Army Top Fuel Dragster. Antron Brown takes the reins in our kitchen today, sharing the recipe for his family’s signature dessert, a New Orleans-style King Cake!
- (Mardi Gras kicks off this coming weekend, Feb 9th with Fat Tuesday falling on Feb 13th
- As a professional drag racer, Antron regularly exceeds speeds of over 330-mph, making him one of the fastest people on the planet!
- The 2018 NHRA season kicks-off this week at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif., 2/9-2/11.
- Antron is fresh off the 2018 NHRA pre-season test session in Phoenix
- Antron has won three NHRA Top Fuel World Championships in the past five years (2012, 2015, 2016). Last year he closed out the 2017 season ranked in the ‘top five,’ a respectable finish, but for someone like Antron, anything other than a championship season is simply a ‘decent’ year.
- In 2017, Antron won four races and reset two track records. He tops out at 333.16-mph
King Cake:
2 frozen bread dough loaves
¾ cup sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
2-3 tbsp melted butter
1 cup chopped pecans
Topping:
3 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp butter flavoring
purple, green and gold sugar sprinkles
milk
To make:
Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Let dough thaw, not rise. Stretch each loaf one yard long and 4 inches wide. Baste centers with butter. Mix cinnamon and sugar, sprinkle over butter; sprinkle pecans over sugar. Place one plastic baby. To seal, pull sides together, making two rolls. Twist the rolls together and bring ends together. Place on a greased cookie sheet and let rise for 30-45 mins. Bake for 20-25 mins. Let cool.
For topping:
Mix powdered sugar and flavoring. Add milk (by drops) until you have a glaze consistency. Drizzle over the cake and sprinkle with colored sugar.
To learn more, visit:
Twitter: @AntronBrown
Instagram: AntronBrownTF
Facebook: AntronBrownTF