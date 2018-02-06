Two arrested in Kansas for 2012 shooting of Village Pantry clerk in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly six years later, police believe they have caught two people responsible for the robbery and shooting of a Village Pantry clerk in Kokomo in 2012.

The Kokomo Police Department said that 40-year-old Christopher Voiles and 26-year-old Victoria Voiles in the case.

They are accused of robbing and shooting David Kelly, a nine-year employee at the Kokomo Village Pantry in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road on March 26, 2012.

Kelly was shot in the face and sent to an Indianapolis hospital by medical helicopter. He survived the shooting.

While police did have surveillance video, the case went cold until December 2017 when investigators in Kokomo received an anonymous tip in the case. That tip led to warrants being issued out of Howard County for the arrests of Christopher and Victoria Voiles.

Last week, the pair were arrested in Kansas. They were driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Kokomo Police Department in January 2018. Kansas State Police arrested the pair after a chase and a crash in the stolen vehicle, according to investigators.

They are currently being held in the Douglas County (Kansas) Jail and are awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Christopher Voiles is facing felony charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Victoria Voiles faces charges of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.