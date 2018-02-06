Vehicle pulled from Indiana pond, multiple bodies inside

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after emergency crews pulled a car out of a frozen pond Monday night.

Emergency crews responded around 9 p.m. to the 5600 block of Hoagland Road, just west of US 27 between Hoagland and Poe.

When they arrived, they found a car submerged in a frozen pond. First responders had to use a chain saw to cut a hole in the ice to get to the car.

Divers from the Department of Natural Resources were later called to the scene. They went into the frigid water and hooked chains to the car to pull it out.

Police confirmed at least one person, possibly two, were found dead inside the car. No other details about the victims were immediately available while officials notified family.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been in the water for more than 24 hours before it was discovered.

It’s not clear what led to the call for crews to respond, but it was initially called out as a water rescue.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is expected to provide more details as the investigation continues.