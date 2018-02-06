Woman, 7-year-old killed when train strikes truck in Gary

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Gary woman and an Illinois boy have died after the truck they were riding in was struck by a freight train in Gary.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 57-year-old Janetta McClellan of Gary and 7-year-old Eric McClellan Jr. of Calumet City, Illinois, died from blunt force trauma in the incident Tuesday morning.

Gary police say the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responding to the crash about 8 a.m. found the eastbound CSX train had hit the truck as it was crossing the tracks.

A CSX representative says no one on the train was injured. The railroad says the train was bound for New Jersey and consisted of two locomotives, 26 loaded rail cars and one empty car.