3 accused of ramming stolen car into Muncie pawn shop, stealing guns

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police have identified three people accused of ramming a stolen car into a pawn shop and then stealing several guns.

It happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning at Prairie Creek Pawn on South Burlington.

Muncie police say they have identified three suspects, one of them is 14-years-old. Police tell us he is in the hospital with a severe cut to his leg. It is believed that cut happened during the break-in.

Police tell us the other two suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Ricky Taylor and 24-year-old Clayvern Jernigan.

Officers said they believe the group stole a car from a nearby home and then used it to ram a hole in the pawn shop. Once inside, they’re accused of doing a lot of damage and smashing a lot of glass before taking at least four long guns.

Police said they think the 14-year-old cut himself on glass in the store. Taylor and Jernigan then took him to the hospital, where police found all three. Taylor and Jernigan were brought in for questioning.

The owner of Prairie Creek Pawn said his shop will likely be closed for days as he begins the clean-up.

“The inside is just devastation. I mean, you couldn’t imagine the broken glass, blood, the stuff just thrown everywhere. The whole floor was covered in stuff,” said Adam Kennedy, owner.

This incident comes just two weeks after a similar crime in Anderson. Muncie police said they have been in contact with investigators from Anderson to see what connection, if any, there is between these two cases.

No word yet on what charges, if any, Taylor, Jernigan and the 14-year-old could face.