Chilly temps tonight! A bit milder Thursday

After the morning winter weather, calmer weather returns to central Indiana.

THIS EVENING: Temps will fall into the teens and wind chill values will fall intro the single digits. Cloud cover will slowly start to break up this evening.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will drop into singe digits across a good part of the area as clouds move out, drier air with lighter wind, plus snow pack up north will allow numbers to drop sharply.

THURSDAY: It will be a quiet day. Wind will shift to the light southwest wind, which will help bring temperatures a bit higher than Wednesday. Expect highs in the low to mid 30s, except for northern parts of our area, which will stay in the 20s.

8-DAY FORECAST, MORE ACTIVE WEATHER: Friday could see a large snow maker in far northern Indiana. It looks like our viewing area will avoid most of that snow, but some light snow can’t be ruled out for places like Monticello, Logansport, Peru, etc. The weekend will see another weak weather system that could bring a light mix of rain showers and snow showers. Temps will stay in the upper 30s Saturday, then lower 30s, with that light mix changing to some light scattered snow showers Sunday. Right now, it does not look like accumulation is likely.