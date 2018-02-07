Colts player Edwin Jackson’s family announces funeral arrangements, issues statement

(WISH) — Funeral services for former Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson are set for Sunday and Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, the family announced Wednesday.

The Colts linebacker and the Avon man, Jackson’s Uber driver died after a suspected drunk driver hit them on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning. Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, faces four felony charges for the deaths of Jackson and Uber driver Jeff Monroe. The charges are two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of at least .15.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Big Bethel AME Church in downtown Atlanta.

The Celebration of Life/Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

The family issued this statement through a public relations representative:

The parents and family of Edwin Jackson would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming expressions of love, condolences, concern, and care during this sudden and tragic loss. We were blessed to have had an amazing son who lived a life that extended respect, love, and genuine concern to everyone. He showed compassion for his community and strived to be an example to kids who looked up to him. We have lost a son, a brother, a nephew, and an uncle. The Indianapolis Colts and the National Football League have lost a young and rising star – one who truly loved the game of football, and played it with a passion. We thank the City of Indianapolis for embracing Edwin and treating him as one of their own. We also thank Mr. Irsay and the entire Colts organization for allowing Edwin to fulfill his dream of playing the game that he worked so hard for and loved immensely. We are also grateful for the Georgia Southern University and Westlake High School communities, who supported Edwin along his journey to success. While we mourn the loss of an amazing young man, we also celebrate his remarkable life and hope that his life serves as an example to young people around the world that, with a plan and hard work, dreams can come true. As we grieve our loss, we are aware that the family of Mr. Jeffrey Monroe also grieves the loss of their loved one. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to them during this time. In this darkest moment, we choose to remember Edwin for the wonderful things he accomplished in his short time on earth, including the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation that he started to empower athletes and youth. For those seeking to honor Edwin, we ask that in lieu of flowers and cards you help to keep his legacy alive by contributing to his foundation. To learn more visit http://www.EdwinJackson53.com.