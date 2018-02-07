Colts to hold press conference after Josh McDaniels backs out of HC gig

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will still hold a press conference Wednesday, despite not introducing a new coach.

General Manager Chris Ballard will hold the presser at 11 a.m. to presumably discuss what happened and where the Colts go from here in their coaching search.

The original press conference to introduce Josh McDaniels as their next head coach was scheduled for 4 p.m., but McDaniels elected to remain with the New England Patriots.

An agreement had been in place for the team to hire McDaniels dating back to January 15. It was believed that McDaniels even had several coaches lined up to join him in Indianapolis, according to reports.

The Colts released a statement following the decision:

Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field.

You can watch the conference on WISH-TV.