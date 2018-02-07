Columbus officer injured following pursuit of suspect into cornfield

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit through a cornfield Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. when officials were dispatched out to the 700 block of Whitfield Drive on reports of a man that was slumped over in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Richard McKee with drug paraphernalia inside his locked vehicle. After refusing to open his door, McKee fled.

McKee later led police on a brief pursuit into a cornfield before getting out and fleeing on foot.

McKee was taken into custody soon after. An officer was injured during the suspect’s arrest.

McKee faces charges of invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness, operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement and outstanding warrants.