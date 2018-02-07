Drinking hot tea could give you cancer

(NEWS10) – Tea lovers, your cup of tea could put you at higher risk of developing cancer.

According to a study, drinking tea at high temperatures is associated with an increased risk for esophageal cancer when combined with excessive alcohol or tobacco use.

Researchers found that people who drank tea less than a week and consumed fewer than 15 grams of alcohol daily had a lower risk of developer cancer than those who drank more than 15 grams of alcohol and burning-hot tea.

A total of 456,155 persons aged 30 to 79 years old participated in the study.