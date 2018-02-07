Health dept. find ‘significant amount’ of mouse droppings at Little Caesars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Little Caesars restaurant was briefly shut down after investigators found a “significant amount” of mouse droppings inside of the store.

The restaurant, located near 22nd Street and Meridian Street on the near north side, was ordered by the Marion County Public Health Department to clean up and have pest control rid the place of mice.

The ordeal started after a man said his pizza had mice droppings on the bottom of the pizza. His complaint his detailed in a widely-seen Facebook post.

He called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday and the health department was sent out to the restaurant.

As of Wednesday, Little Caesars was back open and selling pizzas.

