Man dies after car collides with fire hydrant, tree

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was killed following a crash on the city’s west side Wednesday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at Country Club Road between 10th Street and Rockville Road when a man clipped a fire hydrant and struck a tree head on while driving.

Officials are reporting that one man was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition following the crash, but later died. It is unclear if the driver died from trauma from the crash or had a medical emergency.

The area was shutdown afterward for cleanup.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.