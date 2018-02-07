Mike Barz returns to Indiana to anchor WISH-TV’s evening newscasts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV, the CW affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serving the Indianapolis, Indiana market (DMA #28), announced Wednesday that Emmy Award-winning journalist Mike Barz has been named anchor of the station’s evening news. His appointment is effective Monday, March 26, 2018.

Mike will join Brooke Martin to co-anchor WISH-TV’s weekday evening newscasts at 6:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“Mike has built a solid career as a multi-talented journalist, and his enthusiasm for news will be obvious to viewers,” said Randy Ingram, WISH-TV vice president and general manager. “He’s a skilled communicator and an award-winning anchor and reporter, with a personality and style as unique as WISH-TV. We’re happy to welcome him back to Indiana and to our 24-Hour News 8 team.”

“I couldn’t be happier to return to Indianapolis and work for an iconic station like WISH-TV. As a proud graduate of Indiana University, this is like a homecoming for me, not to mention numerous family and friends who call the Hoosier state home,” said Barz. I’m looking forward to joining the talented group of people at WISH-TV, and teaming up with Brooke to bring viewers the news each night. It was important to me to not only find a city where I can feel at home, but a television station as well.”

Mike is an Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter, with over 24 years in the television business. He joins WISH-TV from KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV, in Denver, Colorado, where he anchored the evening newscasts.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Mike received his Bachelor of Art in Journalism from Indiana University. He got his start as an intern with “The Jim Rome Show” in Los Angeles before becoming a producer for Intersport Television. He later moved to the other side of the camera as an anchor in Rock Island, Illinois, and then in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago, Illinos; and New York City, where he was a reporter and weathercaster for “Good Morning America.”