Snow exits this afternoon

A messy commute with slick roads and icy conditions. Snow will continue to track east throughout the morning with snow showers ending by late morning. A mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight will clear out and cool off with lows in the mid to lower teens.

A cold and quiet start to the morning Thursday. A brief break from the precipitation on Thursday with highs slowly warming throughout the afternoon. Highs are expected to hit the lower 30s with a few rays of sunshine throughout the afternoon. A warm up ensues by the end of the week with highs in the mid 40s! Snow and wintry weather stay well up to the north near the Chicago and northern Indiana.

An unsettled weekend with a warm temperatures on Saturday topping out in the 40s with showers arriving late in the day. As colder air moves in it will transition the precipitation to a wintry mix to all snow by the end of the morning. Highs will top out near freezing.

Monday will start off quiet with highs hitting the upper 30s. Sunny and quiet weather for the beginning of the work week.