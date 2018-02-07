Try sipping on these guilt-free cocktails

To keep guests from cheating on their New Year’s Resolutions, Hard Rock Cafe Indianapolis is rolling out four, limited-edition cocktails, made with the most authentic and fresh ingredients!

Edgar Rodriguez and Matthew Kennedy, Hard Rock Cafe, make us some guilt-free cocktails that you’ll feel “oh so good” about sipping!

Available now until March 13, each of our new cocktails reflect the latest mixology trends and feature house-made ingredients

The four new cocktails include: Fresh Margarita Martini – the perfect combination of a margarita and a martini, this cocktail includes organic 100 percent blue agave tequila, fresh lime juice, a squeeze of fresh orange juice, agave nectar, shaken and served martini style with a half-salted rim for customized enjoyment Pineapple Honey Smash – Hard Rock’s take on a classic smash, this sip mixes Grey Goose Vodka, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, hand-muddled fresh pineapple, fresh basil and lemon juice with a house-made honey syrup for a refreshingly tangy taste Sparkling Berry Sangria – a sangria worth singing about with its signature blend of red wine, Wildberry Monin, cranberry juice and squeeze of orange topped with bubbly Prosecco for a light and trendy treat Wildberry Sangria-Rita – a duet between the Sparkling Berry Sangria and a freshly shaken margarita creating a Rockstar combination of two legendary cocktail categories

Guests are invited to come try the new cocktail offerings at Hard Rock Cafe Indianapolis located at 49 S Meridian St

For more information on Hard Rock Cafe Indianapolis’ new Beverage Spotlight program, visit http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/indianapolis/

