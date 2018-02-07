Try these recipes for an at-home Valentine’s meal

Mix in a little “love” this Valentine’s Day with some sweet recipes that are quick and easy! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares how to make heart-shaped cinnamon rolls, a strawberry and goat cheese crostini and a red wine beef ragu over pasta!
Beef Ragu with Pappardelle
Serves 4
1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 (14.5-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes
1/2 cup red wine
Kosher salt
Pepper
2 medium carrots
1 large onion
1 1/2 lb. lean beef stew meat
12 ounces pappardelle or other wide noodles
1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
- In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, whisk together the crushed tomatoes, red wine, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add the whole tomatoes, breaking them up with your hands. Stir in the garlic, carrots and onion.
- Add the stew meat and turn to coat. Cook, covered, until the beef is cooked through and shreds easily, 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high.
- Twenty minutes before serving, cook the pasta according to package directions.
- Using a fork, break the meat into smaller pieces, then stir into the cooking liquid; fold in the parsley. Serve the beef ragu over the pasta and sprinkle with the Parmesan.
- Adapted from womansday.com
Strawberry Balsamic and Goat Cheese Crostini
Makes about a dozen
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 1chopped shallot
- 1/2 clove minced garlic
- 2cups ripe strawberries quartered (cut, then measure)
- 1 to 2 tablespoons honey
- pinch salt
- 1/4teaspoon ground thyme
- 1/2teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- toasted slices of baguette
- 4ounces goat cheese
- In a non-stick saute pan, over medium heat, add the olive oil shallots and garlic.
- Sauté just until the shallot is softened but not browned.
- Add the strawberries, honey, salt, thyme, cinnamon and pepper.
- Sauté together over medium high until the mixture reaches a thick jammy consistency.
- In the last couple of minutes of cooking time, stir in the balsamic vinegar
- Taste the chutney in the last minute of cooking. If it is too sweet, add a little more balsamic vinegar; if too sour, add a little more honey to taste.
- Serve on toasted baguette pieces along with a teaspoon or so of goat cheese.
Adapted from rockrecipes.com
