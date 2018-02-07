Try these recipes for an at-home Valentine’s meal

Mix in a little “love” this Valentine’s Day with some sweet recipes that are quick and easy! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares how to make heart-shaped cinnamon rolls, a strawberry and goat cheese crostini and a red wine beef ragu over pasta!

Beef Ragu with Pappardelle

Serves 4

1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes

1/2 cup red wine

Kosher salt

Pepper

2 medium carrots

1 large onion

1 1/2 lb. lean beef stew meat

12 ounces pappardelle or other wide noodles

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

  1. In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, whisk together the crushed tomatoes, red wine, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add the whole tomatoes, breaking them up with your hands. Stir in the garlic, carrots and onion.
  2. Add the stew meat and turn to coat. Cook, covered, until the beef is cooked through and shreds easily, 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high.
  3. Twenty minutes before serving, cook the pasta according to package directions.
  4. Using a fork, break the meat into smaller pieces, then stir into the cooking liquid; fold in the parsley. Serve the beef ragu over the pasta and sprinkle with the Parmesan.
  5. Adapted from womansday.com

Strawberry Balsamic and Goat Cheese Crostini

Makes about a dozen

  • 1tbsp olive oil
  • 1chopped shallot
  • 1/2 clove minced garlic
  • 2cups ripe strawberries quartered (cut, then measure)
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons honey
  • pinch salt
  • 1/4teaspoon ground thyme
  • 1/2teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • toasted slices of baguette
  • 4ounces goat cheese
  1. In a non-stick saute pan, over medium heat, add the olive oil shallots and garlic.
  2. Sauté just until the shallot is softened but not browned.
  3. Add the strawberries, honey, salt, thyme, cinnamon and pepper.
  4. Sauté together over medium high until the mixture reaches a thick jammy consistency.
  5. In the last couple of minutes of cooking time, stir in the balsamic vinegar
  6. Taste the chutney in the last minute of cooking. If it is too sweet, add a little more balsamic vinegar; if too sour, add a little more honey to taste.
  7. Serve on toasted baguette pieces along with a teaspoon or so of goat cheese.

Adapted from rockrecipes.com

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.

